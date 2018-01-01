OMNI-CHANNEL SOCIAL OTT CREATION, DISTRIBUTION, AND ENGAGEMENT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
Are you ready to take your content to the next level?
Are you ready to take your content to the next level?
Contact us at hello@stageten.tv
181 Carlaw Ave, Suite 300, Toronto, ON, M4M 2S1
©2018 Lazar Entertainment Inc.
EXPLORE THE STAGE TEN PLATFORM
OMNI-CHANNEL SOCIAL OTT CREATION, DISTRIBUTION, AND ENGAGEMENT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS
EXPLORE THE STAGE TEN PLATFORM
" STAGE TEN is a powerful platform to broadcast across social networks. "
" We have used many different strategies for live streaming and we found STAGE TEN to be the best partner we have ever had. "
ANDREW ZDRAVKOVIC
Corporate Vice President of Software, AMD
JOHN GREEN
Vlogbrother, YouTube Personality, New York Times best selling author
Remote Connect
Easily conduct interviews, engage with audiences, and capture live video streams with a web application purpose built for versatility and collaboration.
Production Communication
Web-based production should enable better communication, not restrict it. Connect directly with your production teams, contributors and performers, privately, or on a group chat thread to prep, ‘floor-direct’ and share ideas for real-time collaboration.
Custom Scene Builder
Go beyond “point-and-stream”, single-source shot composition with your social broadcasts. Arrange your scenes in a simple, drag-and-drop switcher environment that lives on your browser. Incorporate up to four live feeds in pre-built shot templates and mix in overlays, watermarks and graphics for enhanced production value.
Stream Control
Omni-channel content activation requires omni-channel distribution and control. Manage the distribution of your broadcasts by directly controlling your output destinations with flexibility and ease. Broadcast to multiple properties simultaneously to maximize reach and exposure, and/or stream directly to a live video player on your website.
Leverage the core capabilities of a live production studio and control room in a simple web application and easily turn your Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch pages into social TV channels.
Network Builder
Create your own social OTT network in minutes. Configure your live channels and social media outputs with control and precision. Quickly invite producers, channel managers, and other team members.
Universal Source
Source live feeds, from your studio encoder, webcams, smartphones, or any web-connected camera. Whether local or remote, video or audio - all your streams are ready for production, no satellite uplink truck needed.
Live Stream Check
When “going live” anything can happen, which is why it is essential to have optics on your performers before they are on-air. With STAGE TEN you ensure the quality of your broadcast by previewing audio and video from all incoming streams without ever leaving your browser.
Asset Library
Use your own branded assets to customize the look and feel of your broadcast. Upload pre-captured audio/video clips, graphics and other custom content elements for easy access and implementation during your broadcast.
Create your own social OTT network in minutes. Configure your live channels and social media outputs with control and precision. Quickly invite producers, channel managers, and other team members.
Leverage the core capabilities of a live production studio and control room in a simple web application and easily turn your Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch pages into social TV channels.
Network Builder
Universal Source
Source live feeds, from your studio encoder, webcams, smartphones, or any web-connected camera. Whether local or remote, video or audio - all your streams are ready for production, no satellite uplink truck needed.
Remote Connect
Easily conduct interviews, engage with audiences, and capture live video streams with a web application purpose built for versatility and collaboration.
Live Stream Check
When “going live” anything can happen, which is why it is essential to have optics on your performers before they are on-air. With STAGE TEN you ensure the quality of your broadcast by previewing audio and video from all incoming streams without ever leaving your browser.
Production Communication
Web-based production should enable better communication, not restrict it. Connect directly with your production teams, contributors and performers, privately, or on a group chat thread to prep, ‘floor-direct’ and share ideas for real-time collaboration.
Asset Library
Use your own branded assets to customize the look and feel of your broadcast. Upload pre-captured audio/video clips, graphics and other custom content elements for easy access and implementation during your broadcast.
Custom Scene Builder
Go beyond “point-and-stream”, single-source shot composition with your social broadcasts. Arrange your scenes in a simple, drag-and-drop switcher environment that lives on your browser. Incorporate up to four live feeds in pre-built shot templates and mix in overlays, watermarks and graphics for enhanced production value.
Stream Control
Omni-channel content activation requires omni-channel distribution and control. Manage the distribution of your broadcasts by directly controlling your output destinations with flexibility and ease. Broadcast to multiple properties simultaneously to maximize reach and exposure, and/or stream directly to a live video player on your website.