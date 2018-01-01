OMNI-CHANNEL SOCIAL OTT CREATION, DISTRIBUTION, AND ENGAGEMENT AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

" STAGE TEN is a powerful platform to broadcast across social networks. "

" We have used many different strategies for live streaming and we found STAGE TEN to be the best partner we have ever had. "

ANDREW ZDRAVKOVIC

Corporate Vice President of Software, AMD

JOHN GREEN

Vlogbrother, YouTube Personality, New York Times best selling author

Remote Connect

Easily conduct interviews, engage with audiences, and capture live video streams with a web application purpose built for versatility and collaboration.

Production Communication

Web-based production should enable better communication, not restrict it. Connect directly with your production teams, contributors and performers, privately, or on a group chat thread to prep, ‘floor-direct’ and share ideas for real-time collaboration.

Custom Scene Builder

Go beyond “point-and-stream”, single-source shot composition with your social broadcasts. Arrange your scenes in a simple, drag-and-drop switcher environment that lives on your browser. Incorporate up to four live feeds in pre-built shot templates and mix in overlays, watermarks and graphics for enhanced production value.

Stream Control

Omni-channel content activation requires omni-channel distribution and control. Manage the distribution of your broadcasts by directly controlling your output destinations with flexibility and ease. Broadcast to multiple properties simultaneously to maximize reach and exposure, and/or stream directly to a live video player on your website.

Leverage the core capabilities of a live production studio and control room in a simple web application and easily turn your Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch pages into social TV channels.

Network Builder

Create your own social OTT network in minutes. Configure your live channels and social media outputs with control and precision. Quickly invite producers, channel managers, and other team members.

Universal Source

Source live feeds, from your studio encoder, webcams, smartphones, or any web-connected camera. Whether local or remote, video or audio - all your streams are ready for production, no satellite uplink truck needed.

Live Stream Check

When “going live” anything can happen, which is why it is essential to have optics on your performers before they are on-air. With STAGE TEN you ensure the quality of your broadcast by previewing audio and video from all incoming streams without ever leaving your browser.

Asset Library

Use your own branded assets to customize the look and feel of your broadcast. Upload pre-captured audio/video clips, graphics and other custom content elements for easy access and implementation during your broadcast.

